Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

