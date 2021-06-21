Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 341.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

