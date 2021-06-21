Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.38. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 300,999 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

