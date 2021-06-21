GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000.

NYSEARCA:FOVL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

