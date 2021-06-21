GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,989. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

