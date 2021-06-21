GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $5,884,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.84. 594,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,375,563. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

