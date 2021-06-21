GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

AXP stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

