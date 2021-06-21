GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 338,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,965,639. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

