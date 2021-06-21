Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Research Coverage Started at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

GSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

