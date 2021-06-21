Golem Trading Down 22.3% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $226.11 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.