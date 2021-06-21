Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.