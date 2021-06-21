Graft Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,356.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Graft has a total market cap of $278,677.48 and $58,356.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00695376 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.