Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 18,776 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Kforce worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.