Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 253.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,027,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.68 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.