Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

