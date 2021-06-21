Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 727,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.87. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

