Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $75.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

