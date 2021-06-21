Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 27,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

