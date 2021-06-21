Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

