Guggenheim Begins Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS traded up $6.21 on Monday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,929. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

