H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUL opened at $65.91 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

