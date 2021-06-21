Halma’s (HLMAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

