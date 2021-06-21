Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 151 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $168.31 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

