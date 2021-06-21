Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,117,000.

NDACU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

