Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

