Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $615.34 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $615.34 million and $44.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00085425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,078,119,524 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,177,524 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars.

