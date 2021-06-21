Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

