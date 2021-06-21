Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

