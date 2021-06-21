Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.