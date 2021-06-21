Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $16,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $12,687,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -838.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

