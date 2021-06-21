Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $156.31 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

