Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $37,000 in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.