Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

