Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $194.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

