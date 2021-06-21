Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 284 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $162,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total value of $2,619,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,817,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,860,010.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,751 shares of company stock worth $47,282,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $242.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

