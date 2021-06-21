Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $213,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

