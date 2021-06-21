HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 638 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

