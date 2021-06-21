Head to Head Comparison: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Well and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 13.25 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -5.94 Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 10.39 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -41.73

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Well and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.01%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.47%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

