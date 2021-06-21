Head to Head Review: Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -250.05% -6,699.81% -46.28% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quotient and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Quotient currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.25%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 9.36 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -3.39 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.69 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.66

Quotient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Quotient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Quotient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

