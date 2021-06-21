Head to Head Survey: Futu (FUTU) & Its Peers

Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) is one of 51 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Futu to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Futu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Futu Competitors 489 2156 2164 70 2.37

Futu presently has a consensus target price of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Futu Competitors 33.81% 20.35% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Futu and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million $170.96 million 117.82 Futu Competitors $6.29 billion $1.12 billion 28.31

Futu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Futu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu rivals beat Futu on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

