Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

NYSE:IAA opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

