Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

AMP stock opened at $236.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

