Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $13.92 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $186.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

