Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 135,000 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

