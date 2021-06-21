Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 84,400 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of PRA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,155 shares of company stock valued at $29,780,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $167.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

