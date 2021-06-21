Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

