HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,627.76

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $138,627.76 and $15.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00644551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

