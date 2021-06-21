HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €102.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €102.70 ($120.82) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of HFG remained flat at $€82.34 ($96.87) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 878,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

