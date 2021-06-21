Helpico (HELP) Hits One Day Volume of $97.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $778.70 and approximately $97.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00164149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.52 or 0.99991693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

