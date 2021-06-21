Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.78

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.78 and last traded at $232.78, with a volume of 656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

